NAB Releases 100 Year Toolkit

The NAB is counting down the days to the centennial anniversary of the first commercial radio broadcast, which took place on November 2, 1920. As part of the online and on-air #Radio100 campaign, NAB released the #Radio100 toolkit to help stations celebrate the milestone.

The toolkit features a celebratory video, social media assets, scripts and other content for radio stations to use in advance of the anniversary. Listeners are encouraged to post their favorite radio memory on social media using #Radio100.

NAB CEO Gordon Smith said “For a century, broadcast radio has been a free and local service keeping America’s communities informed, entertained and connected. NAB is excited to lead thousands of local stations in a celebration of this historic milestone and to honor radio’s enduring legacy and bright future.”

Starting on Sunday, July 26, NAB will count down the 100 days by highlighting a landmark moment in radio’s history each day. The moments will be featured on NAB’s social media channels on Twitter and Facebook, as well as WeAreBroadcasters.com/Radio100.

The first commercial radio broadcast took place on KDKA in Pittsburgh, Pa., on November 2, 1920 with the broadcast of the election results between Warren G. Harding and James M. Cox.