Trump Appoints Salem Host

President Donald Trump has appointed Salem Radio Network host Dr. Sebastian Gorka to the National Security Education Board. Gorka advised the Trump campaign in 2016, and joined the White House in early 2017 as a strategic advisor on national security.

He joined the Salem Radio Network in January 2019, as host of “America First” in the 3pm to 6pm ET time slot.

Gorka said, “This is a great honor and another example of how seriously my old boss takes his responsibility as Commander-In-Chief.”

Salem Media CEO Edward Astinger said, “We are proud of the job Dr. Gorka is doing as a Salem Radio Host, and in only a short period of time he has established himself as an expert worthy of this appointment.”