SiriusXM Stars Adds Gayle King

The co-host of CBS This Morning, Gayle King, will host a weekly call-in show. Gayle King In the House will air every Thursday at 5:00 pm ET on SiriusXM Stars channel 109.

“Gayle King is one of the most important voices in media today,” said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM’s President and Chief Content Officer. “She brings incredible insight, breadth, and poignancy to any subject in her conversations with today’s most compelling figures or with anyone calling into her SiriusXM show.

The live program will also feature interviews with occasional special guests.