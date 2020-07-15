KEXP Making Changes

Seattle-based public radio station and nonprofit arts organization KEXP 90.3 FM is changing its line-up July 27. Other moves involve changes in KEXP’s creative and content teams, and the addition of two new full-time leadership positions.

According the station, the changes are an initial public step in advancing the station’s commitment to becoming an anti-racist organization, and are aimed at making the station’s music programming stronger overall. The changes are part of a response outlined by the station in June.

Larry Mizell, Jr., Gabriel Teodros, Lace Cadence, Sharlese Metcalf, Albina Cabrera, Reverend Dollars accept new roles at the station in music curation and editorial direction. Also DJs John Richards, Cheryl Waters and Kevin Cole Move to 3-Hour On-Air Shifts.