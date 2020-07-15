El Chapo Podcasts Hit CNN

CNN Audio and CNN en Español’s podcast portfolio is expanding with the addition of a multi-episode series El Chapo: Two Faces of a Capo. El Chapo managed the inner workings of the Sinaloa Drug Cartel.

Narrated by journalist and CNN en Español anchor Fernando del Rincón, the six-episode podcast series follows the trial of Joaquin Guzman Loera, publicly known by his drug cartel alias “El Chapo”.

CNN Audio is the exclusive producer of audio content and podcasts for CNN Worldwide. CNN en Español is responsible for several multi-media platforms geared toward Spanish-speaking audiences around the world.