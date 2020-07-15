Charles Renwick Passes

Radio veteran and former Radio Ink Account Executive Charles “Chuck” Renwick has died. He had been hospitalized for pneumonia, complicated by oropharyngeal cancer.

His broadcast journey started while majoring in communications at Michigan State University. He worked at WKAR Radio, later he moved on to various positions at stations in Columbus and Cleveland, Ohio. While in Cleveland he was the GM of WCJW/WJW and later served as Head of Programming for Storer Broadcasting stations.

He also spend time working with the NBC Radio Network in NYC and then moved to Hilton Head where he was the manager of a cable TV station.

A Celebration of Life is being planned in Michigan.