Benztown and P1 Media Group are partnering to recognize the best ideas from radio professionals around the world on creative and innovative ways they have been serving their audiences during the pandemic. Also involved are Radiodays Europe, Radiodays Asia and RDE Podcast day.

The Coronavirus Radio Ideas Awards will recognize the best ideas in 10 categories, including: Best Social Media Video Content, Best Virtual Event, Best Parody, Best Virtual Concert, Best Station Promo, Best Community Service, Best Social Media Visual, Best Hometown Video, Best Sales Promotion and Best Mega Promotion.

Nominations will be taken here through the end of July. Awards will be presented at the Radiodays Europe conference in Lisbon, Portugal, on December 14, 2020.