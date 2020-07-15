Gaffigan Gets A Channel

SiriusXM has launched of The Jim Gaffigan Channel. The one month run on, Channel 790, will also take over Channel 98 Laugh USA on satellite radios during the weekends throughout the one-month run.

SiriusXM subscribers can hear material from a dozen albums that span Gaffigan’s nearly three decades in the industry, as well as highlights from his SiriusXM interviews from over the years. The channel runs through August 13.

“I’m so honored to have my own channel on SiriusXM. I plan to make my children listen 24/7 over the entire month,” said Gaffigan.