WBAL Launches New Morning Show

Clarence M. Mitchell IV, known to audiences as C4, and Bryan Nehman have been paired for a new morning show on WBAL NewsRadio 1090/FM 101.5. The pair of Baltimore radio vets hosted separate shows on the Hearst station.

“C4 and Bryan are among Maryland’s most informed, outspoken and connected broadcasters.” said Cary Pahigian, President/GM. “Their frequent on-air collaborations always receive high marks from listeners. This new partnership, along with WBAL’s award-winning news coverage, further solidifies WBAL as Baltimore’s first choice for news and talk.”

C4 previously hosted The C4 Show weekdays 9 AM-1 PM. Bryan Nehman has spent the past eight years as host of WBAL News Now weekday mornings.