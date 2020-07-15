WBBM Cuts Two Mainstays

WBBM Newsradio has said goodbye to sports anchor George Ofman and radio traffic and spot news helicopter reporter Kris Habermehl. According to a report, the moves were announced in an email to staff Tuesday.

Brand Manager and News Director Ron Gleason sent the email to staff, thanking both Ofman and Habermehl for “their dedication, hard work and camaraderie.” News of the cuts was reported by Chicago media watcher Robert Feder.

Ofman, has been in the business for nearly 50 years; joined WBBM in 2010. Habermehl moved full time to the radio side in 2017 after more than 20 years at WBBM-Channel 2.