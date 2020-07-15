Host Turns Trump Hatred Into Fundraiser

Radio host Mike Opelka started a Goya “buy-cott” last week after the CEO of Goya Foods was criticized for going to the White House and praising Donald Trump. Many people, including N.Y Rep. Alexandira Ocasio-Cortez called for a boycott of Goya Food products. Here’s how Opelka turned that around.

Goya CEO Robert Unanue was at The White House speaking at a Hispanic Prosperity Initiative. He said Americans were “truly blessed” to have Trump as a leader. That was followed by the criticism and attempted boycott of Goya products.

He said his brother came up with the idea to have everyone purchase $10 worth of Goya Foods products and donate them to the local food bank. Opelka went on Twitter and asked his followers to start a Goya Foods “buy-cott. He told Fox News on Tuesday that he was trying to fight anger with love.

Opelka told Fox that he was trying to battle the cancel culture taking over America today. “What’s going on here is the ‘offendanistas,’ as we call them, are trying to make sure that only their voice is heard and if you don’t agree with them, they want you shut down.”

Until recently Opelka had hosted a show on Glenn Beck’s Blaze Network. Check out his website HERE.