ViacomCBS Fires Cannon Over Podcast Comments

The company said Nick Cannon, who is the host of the TV show “Wild ‘N Out,” promoted hateful speech and spread anti-Semitic conspiracy theories on an episode of his podcast Cannon’s Class. Cannon also hosts mornings on Meruelo’s Power 106 in Los Angeles.

The episode that cost Cannon his job dropped last month. Cannon interviewed former Public Enemy member Richard Griffin who has repeatedly referenced fringe conspiracy theories about Jewish people. On the podcast, Cannon said Black people are the “true Hebrews.” He also praised Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan.

Here’s ViacomCBS’s full statement:

ViacomCBS condemns bigotry of any kind and we categorically denounce all forms of anti-Semitism.

We have spoken with Nick Cannon about an episode of his podcast “Cannon’s Class” on YouTube, which promoted hateful speech and spread anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.

While we support ongoing education and dialogue in the fight against bigotry, we are deeply troubled that Nick has failed to acknowledge or apologize for perpetuating anti-Semitism, and we are terminating our relationship with him.

We are committed to doing better in our response to incidents of anti-Semitism, racism, and bigotry. ViacomCBS will have further announcements on our efforts to combat hate of all kinds.

We were unable to reach Meruelo Media for a comment at the time we published this article.