Hubbard Radio Minnesota named Mat Mitchell Brand and Content Director for KSTP-FM (KS95). Mitchell was most recently with iHeart Radio in Phoenix where he was the PD for Top 40 KZZP, Hot AC KMXP, and Adult Hits KYOT for the past seven years.

Prior to Phoenix, Mat served six years as APD/Afternoons at KRBE Houston, with other stops at Y100 Miami, KZCH Wichita, WXSS Milwaukee, and KMXV Kansas City.