Ferrall is Back On SoCal’s Mightier 1090 AM

SportsGrid Radio Network, formerly the Fantasy Sports Radio Network, is bringing sports talker Scott Ferrall back to San Diego’s Mightier 1090 AM in August. Ferrall will host Coast to Coast live from 1-3 p.m. and Ferrall on the Bench, live from 7-9 p.m.

Ferrall said, “Returning to XEPRS is an amazing opportunity for me to reconnect with my loyal Southern California fans, many of whom have become friends through the years. Sun, fun and sports are my passion and I jumped at the opportunity to work with the Southern California flagship station to create a dynamic experience for our fans. I’m honored to bring back my gnarly, irritating, annoying, old leather voice to 1090 AM for many years to come. Shake it up!!”