KKFS Readies New Morning Show

Amanda Carroll is joining a new morning show debuting in mid-July on KKFS, Sacramento. The Fish Morning Show with Amanda & Matt, pairs Carroll with 20 year station vet Matt Bisiaux.

Carroll’s career includes stops at KYMX, WGTS, KSBJ and as a host of her own show on the Christian FM Network. She takes over for Jodie Stevens who spent 17 years at the station and relocated out of state for family considerations.

“We are thrilled to have someone with Amanda’s passion, talent, and commitment to the community join our team and bring her considerable talent to our audience and platforms,” said Mark Durkin, GM/Regional VP, Salem Media Group.