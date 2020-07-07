Tennessee Radio HoF Event Postponed

Another Hall of Fame ceremony has been postponed due to COVID-19. The Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame event was set for August 8.

“Numbers are on the rise again and this is extremely concerning for all of us,” said Pamela Furr, President. “As much as we hate this, the Board of Directors has decided it is in the best interest of everyone to postpone our 9th Annual Induction Ceremony.”

“As disappointing as it is, please keep in mind this is only a postponement, not a cancellation,” said Chip Chapman, board member and event producer. “We will announce a date, hopefully in the near future, when we can gather together to properly celebrate and honor our 2020 class of inductees into the Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame.”