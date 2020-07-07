Tulsa Police Officers Fundraiser

Cox Media Group is partnering with the Tulsa Police Department to raise money for the families of a fallen officer and a second injured officer. Sergeant Craig Johnson died from his injuries after an early morning traffic stop last week. Officer Aurash Zarkeshan was also shot and remains hospitalized and in critical condition.

On Wednesday, July 8th, CMG’s five radio stations (102.3 KRMG, K95.5, Mix 96.5, 103.3 The Eagle and 105.7 The Bone) will join FOX23 (KOKI-TV) at LaFortune Park for 14 hours to collect money for the families of both officers.

“We were so honored to be able to work alongside the Tulsa Police Department to promote an event to support the families of these brave officers,” said Levi May, 102.3 KRMG Director of Branding and Programming. “The whole city is hurting from this incident, and we are in a position where we can help the community show our solidarity and heal.”

Donors wishing to support the Johnson-Zarkeshan Family Fund can donate in-person at LaFortune Park, online, or at any Tulsa Police Department location.