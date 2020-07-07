The latest installment of Borrell’s Local Marketing Trends podcast features a guest that foresees an advertising perfect storm late this Summer. Mark Lieberman, President/CEO, Viamedia, an independent seller of local TV advertising solutions; is the guest.

Gordon Borrell, CEO and Corey Elliott, EVP find out from Lieberman how a confluence of several events will trigger the ad buys. The events: advertisers retrenching from social media, the political advertising season and spillover of ads landing on OTT and video platforms.

The latest episode can be found here.