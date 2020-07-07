Premiere Promotes Kindhart

Premiere Networks has promoted Michael Kindhart to Vice President of Operations, Affiliate Sales. He moves from Sr. Director, Operations, Affiliate Sales.

Based in Nashville, Kindhart will help develop strategic and operational initiatives to improve sales effectiveness and efficiency for nearly 200 of Premiere’s industry-leading radio programs, services, and podcasts. He will report to Peter Tripi, EVP, Affiliate Sales.

“Michael’s contributions to our Affiliate Sales division have been significant,” said Tripi. “He is constantly searching for ways to enhance our business through collaboration and by providing the best possible tools and resources to serve our affiliates and partners.”

“From my colleagues across the country to our radio partners around the world, it’s an honor to be in business with the best. I’ve enjoyed my time at Premiere since day one, and I’m truly grateful to Peter and the entire team for their support,” said Kindhart.