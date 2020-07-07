ESPN Announces New Radio Lineup

The worst kept secret in radio has finally become official. ESPN has announced that the morning show of Mike Golic & Trey Wingo will be replaced by Keyshawn Johnson, Jay Williams & Zubin Mehenti beginning August 17. Mike Greenberg also returns to radio with a solo Noon to 2p.m. show. Here’s the new lineup

Keyshawn, Jay and Zubin: 6 – 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz: 10 a.m. – Noon

The Mike Greenberg Show: Noon – 2 p.m.

The Max Kellerman Show: 2 – 4 p.m.

Chiney Ogwumike and Mike Golic Jr.: 4 – 7 p.m.

Sarah Spain and Jason Fitz: 7 – 9 p.m.

Freddie Coleman and Ian Fitzsimmons: 9 p.m. – 1 a.m.