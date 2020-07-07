Rush Hoping For Extra Innings

After being off from his syndicated show last week Rush Limbaugh was back on the air yesterday and gave an update on his health. In February Rush announced he was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer and has been dealing with treatments ever since. Here’s what he had to say yesterday.
Rush told his million of listeners that the first two attempts to deal with the cancer failed and he’s in the bottom of the 9th inning. The third attempt to beat back the cancer is apparently showing better results as Rush stated he managed to get on base and he’s hoping to make it all the way home and shoot for extra innings. “As many of them as we can get,” he added.
Rush said the latest treatment has been much better than the first two. He said he felt good over the weekend but admitted things can change rapidly. “I have good days and bad days. My energy level is great. I’m confident this is going into extra innings.”
Rush has done more for radio’s benefit, particularly AM radio’s benefit, than any other single individual since the advent of Top 40 in the 50s.
If anyone posts a negative remark today about a dying man, let him answer to the Heavens, because he will.
Continuing prayers for Rush and his recovery.
You may disagree with his views, but he is a human being going through a terrible illness. As the saying goes, we should not wish something like cancer on our worst enemy…for those who may actually think that Rush is some kind of ‘enemy’.
With everything that’s going on in our country, right now, let’s all show some kindness and respect..and, while we’re at it, let’s also respect the right of free speech, even if it’s speech we disagree with…