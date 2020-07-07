Rush Hoping For Extra Innings

After being off from his syndicated show last week Rush Limbaugh was back on the air yesterday and gave an update on his health. In February Rush announced he was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer and has been dealing with treatments ever since. Here’s what he had to say yesterday.

Rush told his million of listeners that the first two attempts to deal with the cancer failed and he’s in the bottom of the 9th inning. The third attempt to beat back the cancer is apparently showing better results as Rush stated he managed to get on base and he’s hoping to make it all the way home and shoot for extra innings. “As many of them as we can get,” he added.

Rush said the latest treatment has been much better than the first two. He said he felt good over the weekend but admitted things can change rapidly. “I have good days and bad days. My energy level is great. I’m confident this is going into extra innings.”