360L On New F-150s

SiriusXM and Ford Motor Company have announced that SiriusXM with 360L will make its Ford debut in the 2021 F-150. SiriusXM with 360L is planned to be available on all future Ford models with its next generation SYNC® 4 communications and entertainment system.

The latest SiriusXM platform combines satellite and streaming content delivery into a single, cohesive in-vehicle entertainment experience. It includes the latest search engine designed to make recommendations on related content.

“Ford has a long history as one of America’s favorite automotive brands and we are excited to be introducing SiriusXM with 360L in 2021 model year Ford vehicles with SYNC 4, beginning with the all-new Ford F-150,” said Mike Heinonen, VP, Automotive Partnerships, SiriusXM.

SiriusXM with 360L will be available in 2021 F-150 trucks scheduled to be available at the end of the year.