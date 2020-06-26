Free Airtime From Cherry Martinez

Cherry Martinez, founder of FMHipHop, is offering free radio commercials for minority-owned businesses. The NYC radio DJ hopes the offer will help the businesses negatively affected by COVID-19.

The ads will be featured on her 24/7 radio show, FMHipHop.com. The spots will also be syndicated on the show’s other streaming sites, TuneIn and Aha Radio, completely charge-free.

“We know that many budding entrepreneurs and small businesses would benefit from any type of promotion during this pandemic-induced economic shutdown,” said Martinez. “This is my community and I want to help as much as I can.”

FMHipHop will air up to 50 small business commercials repeatedly on their 24/7 radio show throughout the summer.