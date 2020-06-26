New Job For Chris Jones, iHM Atlanta

Chris Jones has been named SVP Sales for the iHeartMedia Atlanta market, effective immediately. Jones, who has lived in Atlanta for 38 years, most recently served as the General Sales Manager for iHeartMedia Atlanta.

Jones will be responsible for overseeing all sales operations for the Atlanta market through iHeartMedia’s assets, including on-air, online, social media, and live events. He will report to Justin Schaflander, Market President.

“I am thrilled to have Chris on my team — he is a seasoned management veteran and has truly earned the opportunity to become the VP of Sales here in Atlanta,” said Schaflander. “Chris is a fantastic sales leader and I am confident that he will be an integral part of our success now and well into the future.”

“I am blessed to have called Atlanta home. I love everything that is Atlanta — the energy, excitement and diversity. I am excited to lead the charge for iHeartMedia Atlanta and the incredibly talented group of sellers, support, talent, and leadership I get to work alongside,” said Jones.