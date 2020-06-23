NEW: Colors: A Dialogue on Race in America

This new show about the racial divide in America comes from Washington, DC all-news radio powerhouse WTOP.

Colors: A Dialogue on Race in America is hosted by longtime WTOP National Security Correspondent JJ Green and former WTOP contributor and creator of “Core Values,” Chris Core, aims to provide a frank discussion around race relations in the United States.

Each week, JJ and Chris – a black man and a white man who have known each other for 30 years – will engage in conversations about race. JJ and Chris will also invite guests to offer their knowledge and opinions on issues, and give listeners an opportunity to ask questions in a safe place.

Listen HERE