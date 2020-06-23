Kenyon Wins Lifetime Achievment Award

Entercom Detroit Market Manager Debbie Kenyon was recently presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Michigan Association of Broadcasters. Kenyon joins a group of only 31 other broadcasters honored with this award since 1989.

Kenyon has been on Radio Ink’s Most Influential Women in Radio list for many years. She joined Entercom in 1999 as Senior Vice President and Market Manager for the company’s Detroit market. She oversees six stations including 104.3 WOMC (WOMC-FM), 97.1 The Ticket (WXYT-FM), 98.7 The Breeze (WDZH-FM), 99.5 WYCD (WYCD-FM), Sports Radio 1270 (WXYT-AM) and WWJ News Radio 950 (WWJ-AM).