Country Radio July 4th BBQ

iHeartMedia will mark the 4th with a backyard BBQ music celebration hosted by syndicated Radio host Bobby Bones. iHeartCountry 4th of July BBQ will air live on Friday, July 3 and be replayed throughout the holiday weekend.

The event will feature country music artists Kane Brown, Lauren Alaina and Old Dominion performing live from the backyards of their homes. The celebration of America with music and storytelling will be carried on iHeartCountry stations nationwide.

The broadcast will also be carried on the CW Network.