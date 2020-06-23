Awards For WBAL

The Chesapeake Associated Press Broadcasters Association has honored WBAL NewsRadio with four awards. The CAPBA selected the Hearst station entries out of more than 280 entries from stations in Maryland, Delaware, Washington DC and Northern Virginia.

WBAL NewsRadio was the winner of four first-place awards for:

•Outstanding coverage of Spot News – for coverage of the FBI raid on former Mayor Catherine Pugh’s home

•Outstanding Public Affairs – for Anne Kramer and John Patti’s “Project CommUNITY” series

•Best Anchor – Robert Lang

•Best Talk Show – The C4 Show, which airs M-F, 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

“On behalf of our WBAL NewsRadio team, we are grateful to have earned this recognition from the Associated Press,” said Cary Pahigian, President/GM. “We remain fiercely committed in our mission of providing Baltimore and Maryland unparalleled news coverage, and fair and balanced analysis and debate via our talk shows”

The annual awards ceremony was conducted virtually on June 20.