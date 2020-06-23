Two Jocks Launch New Podcast

The new AIRCHECK podcast is hosted by Rich De Sisto and Paul Kelly. The show will include interviews with air personalities, PD’s, General Managers, and owners. Former MTV VJ Nina Blackwood is their first guest.

Rich De Sisto and Paul Kelly are both on the air in Philadelphia.

Both have worked for many years in radio, mainly in the northeast. Radio stops for Rich include WAXQ/New York, WYSP/Philadelphia, WPST/Trenton, WMGM/Atlantic City, WAMX/Huntington, and WZXL/Atlantic City. Paul’s on-air time includes WEZX/Scranton, WPDH/Poughkeepsie, and WZXL/Atlantic City where he and Rich met in the late 80s. Paul also operates Philadelphia-based Kelly Music Research.

Listen HERE