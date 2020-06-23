McCollim Moving To Texas

iHeartMedia Austin/San Antonio announced today that Jason McCollim has been named Senior VP of Programming. The iHeart Austin and San Antonio clusters total 15 stations.

McCollim joins iHeartMedia Austin/San Antonio from iHeartMedia Colorado Springs/Pueblo where he served as the Senior Vice President of Programming. Previously, he oversaw 21 stations across three states in Fort Collins, Colorado; Cheyenne, Wyoming; and Ogalalla, Nebraska. McCollim began his career in 2001 at iHeartMedia Spokane’s 98.9 KKZX.

“Thank you iHeartMedia for this fantastic opportunity to work in not one, but two of the most competitive radio landscapes in the country,” said McCollim. “I am beyond excited to join forces with the already incredible leadership, sales and programming teams in the Austin and San Antonio markets.”