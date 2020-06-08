Business News Hits Indy Airwaves

Business News 97.5 has debuted in Indianapolis. iHeartMedia is turning to Bloomberg Radio to feed the 24 hour business radio offering featuring experts and journalists in economics, politics and investment banking.

“As small businesses across the city work to rebuild after COVID-19, we are here with a station dedicated to rebuilding the American dream,” said Brett Beshore, Market President of iHeartMedia Indianapolis. “Partnering with Bloomberg Radio, a leader in business and financial news, makes for the perfect formula in building a great audience for our advertisers.”

iHeartMedia Indianapolis owns and operates WNDE-AM, W248AW, WFBQ-FM, WOLT-FM, and WZRL-FM.