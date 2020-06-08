New Morning Show In Lincoln

105.3 FM (KLNC-FM) has added Woody and Wilcox to the daily line-up. The syndicated show is based in Charlotte, NC.

“Since 105.3 The Bone was launched in March, the idea was to find the RIGHT morning show, not just another morning show that we hope would be successful. Looking at some very important and heavily Rock-driven markets, Woody and Wilcox stood out as a winning combination for our forward-thinking Classic Rock presentation,” said Steve King, PD/OM, NRG Media.

Woody and Wilcox is now heard in 14 markets.