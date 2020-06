ESPN’s syndicated Dan Le Batard Show, which is based in Miami, will broadcast from its studio for the first time in nearly three months starting today. Like most other radio shows the Le Batard crew has been doing the show remotely.

Le Batard, cohost Jon (Stugotz) Weiner and producer Mike Ryan will be back in the studio. Masks will be worn into the studio, temperatures will be taken and everyone must social distance.

The Miami Herald was first to report the story HERE.