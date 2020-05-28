Leadership Foundation Awards Finalists

In recognition of outstanding community service by local broadcasters the NAB has announced the 2020 Service to America Awards Finalists. The awards ceremony had been set for June 9, but now will be offered online and to radio and TV stations as a pre-recorded event in August.

“America’s radio and television stations’ dedication to public service shines brightly in local communities every day, and continually ensures the safety and well-being of viewers and listeners,” said Michelle Duke, NAB Leadership Foundation President. “We look forward to celebrating broadcasters who have gone above and beyond to serve communities and families in need, and we are thrilled to honor broadcasters’ service with audiences across the country.”

The full list of Service to America Awards Finalists can be viewed here.