Amp Flipped To Hits In Boston

Entercom has fired up a new station in Boston. BIG 103, Music Unleashed replaces AMP Radio (WODS-FM).

The variety hits station replaces the Top 40 offerings with an expanded library of multiple genres from the 80’s, 90’s and 2000’s. Some of the featured artists include: Guns N’ Roses, Prince, Journey, Madonna, Pearl Jam, The Notorious B.I.G., AC/DC, Britney Spears and Blink-182, among others.

“As we continue living through one of the most challenging times in our country and the world, we are committed to providing comfort by delivering optimistic and entertaining content to our listeners,” said Mark Hannon, Regional President and Market Manager, Entercom Boston. “BIG 103 will be a straight-forward, no nonsense sanctuary for fans focused on great music and artists, accented with an irreverent tongue-in-cheek approach that reflects the spirit of our city.”