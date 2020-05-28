New Chief Engineer BMG Detroit

Sherri Powers has been promoted to Chief Engineer at Beasley Media Group’s Detroit stations. Previously Powers was Assistant Chief Engineer for the cluster.

Powers started her broadcast career in 1991 and celebrated her 22nd Anniversary with BMG in April. The stations she keeps on the air are WRIF-FM, WCSX-FM, WDMK-FM and 105-The Bounce.

“We’re so fortunate to have Sherri Powers as an integral member of the Beasley-Detroit Team,” said Mac Edwards, VP/MM. ”Not only is Sherri highly respected by her colleagues, she epitomizes dedication to her craft and devotion to getting the job done right.”

“It’s been incredible working in radio over the past 29 years,” said Powers. “I’ve had the great fortune and privilege of spending a great majority of my career with the incredible Beasley Media Group stations in the Motor City.”