That’s what we asked MacDonald Broadcasting Director of Sales John Bouwhuis in Lansing Michigan on episode #50 of our daily podcast. Michigan has extended it’s stay-at-home order to the middle of June. We asked John how his team is working with clients, what those advertisers are telling him about the situation and how he keeps his people motivated. LISTEN Check out every episode HERE. RADIO INK’S CORONAVIRUS PODCAST IS SPONSORED BY DOTFM.