Celebrity Summer Camp

Kids missing out on the fun of Summer camp this COVID Summer will get a chance to virtually attend camp with some special camp counselors. iHeartMedia is bringing in some top names in music for a special four-week series.

Summer Camp with the Stars kicks off July 3 on iHeartRadio’s Facebook page. Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean and his daughter will host a special dance class on the video stream.

“With millions of Americans postponing or canceling their summer plans to keep themselves and others safe, we wanted to produce a virtual summer camp experience for the entire family to enjoy together,” said Tom Poleman, Chief Programming Officer for iHeartMedia. “We’re thrilled to have AJ and several other of our favorite artists helping to create families of happy campers.”

The series will run every Friday in July. Additional celebrity counselors will be announced soon.