Wisconsin Broadcasters Award Grant

The first ever Results Broadcasting Education Grant, from the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, has been awarded to a WTMJ-AM Producer. Rachel Frye is the full time producer of the Morning News program on the Milwaukee station.

Frye graduated from Western Illinois University in 2013 and began her career with a six-station cluster in Macomb, Illinois before taking a part time job at WTMJ-AM in June 2014. In February 2016 she was hired full time as producer of Wisconsin’s Morning News.

“This grant money is so much appreciated, especially during these unstable times,” said Frye. “I encourage anyone who is considering applying in the future to do so. It’s a truly great program targeted at helping Wisconsin broadcasters.”

“Frye is the kind of employee every employer would covet,” said Steve Wexler, VP/MM. “She’s hard-working, sets a very high bar of expectations for herself and our team, and sweats the details.”

The Results Broadcasting Education Grant was established to provide student debt relief to broadcasters working in Wisconsin. It was created from what used to be the Results Broadcasting scholarship. Recipients get $1,000 to put toward relief of student debt.