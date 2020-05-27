Cancer Treatment Kicking Rush’ Behind

To start of his show Tuesday, Rush Limbaugh told his millions of listeners that the current wave of treatment he’s undergoing is kicking his behind. He said he’s been worthless the last seven days and hasn’t left his house. On January 20th Rush was diagnosed with advanced stage lung cancer.

Rush went on to say that he has no idea how the treatment is going. “I’m still here and that’s all that’s important. I’m doing extremely well all things considered. Every day I wake up and thank God that I did.”

Rush also said he had been taking one treatment that works in 97% of people but did not work for him.

Rush has continued to do his nationally syndicated 3-hour show whenever possible.