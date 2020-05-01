COVID Leads Consumers To Smart Speakers

New research from The Smart Audio Report from NPR and Edison Research shows that 77% of US adults have changed their typical routine due to the coronavirus crisis. In addition, 24% of the population now has some sort of smart speaker device, according to the findings.

Here are the highlights from the report, which has been ongoing since 2017.

Forty-one percent of U.S. adults say they are staying at home and not leaving unless it is an emergency.

54% are only going to places they feel safe and/or are necessary.

The Smart Audio Report measured how those affected by the restrictions are using voice assistants:

36% of U.S. adult smart speaker owners say they are using their device more to listen to music and entertainment since the outbreak, and 52% of 18-34-year-olds say the same.

35% of U.S. adult smart speaker owners are listening to more news and information since the COVID-19 outbreak, and 50% of those ages 18-34 say the same.

Usage of voice commands in general has increased slightly since the COVID-19 outbreak, with 52% of voice-assistant users saying they use voice tech several times a day or nearly every day, compared to 46% before the outbreak.

Of those who use voice assistants, more than two-thirds say they ‘make their lives easier’.

46% of smart speaker owners say they use their smartphone voice assistant more since acquiring their smart speaker

59% of smart speaker owners who also use a voice assistant on their smartphone say the tasks they use for each of the devices are mostly different

52% of smart speaker non-owners who use some type of voice commands are likely or very likely to buy a smart speaker in the next six months — 34% of all smart speaker non-owners say they are likely or very likely to buy a device in the next six months

How The Did The Work….

The Smart Audio Report Spring 2020 is based upon a national telephone survey of 1,002 U.S. adults age 18 and older, conducted December 31, 2019 through January 5, 2020, and a national online survey of 1,660 U.S. adults age 18 and older, conducted March 31, 2020 through April 1, 2020.