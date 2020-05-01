Alpha Promotes Erik Fox

Erik Fox, Energy 95.3 (KLLY-FM), Bakersfield has been promoted to Program Director. Fox has been serving as Music Director at the Alpha Media station and handling PM drive duties.

“I’m very excited to take take the reins of such an amazing station such as Energy 95.3. I’m grateful to the entire Alpha Bakersfield staff for this opportunity to continue the growth that we’ve already seen with this station,” said Fox.

“Erik Fox has shown himself to be one of the hardest working individuals in this industry that I have ever worked with. His love for the music marks a huge step up for the station. And in the year that he has been MD for Energy; our ratings have risen to levels not seen on that station for over half a decade.”