Small Business Crisis Web Launch

Local business owners will be able to find information, sign up for weekly newsletters and special webinars at a new website created by iHeartRadio. The Small Business Crisis Resource initiative is a one stop shop to help business owners navigate the wealth of information and resources to aid them through this crisis.

In March, the U.S. government approved a historic $2 trillion stimulus package that includes $376 billion in relief for small businesses. The website is designed to help small business owners understand the key details of the stimulus package, including eligibility requirements.

“At iHeart, our focus continues to be about serving our local communities, including the small businesses that support many residents,” said Hartley Adkins Chief Operating Officer for iHeartMedia Markets Group. “We also know that studies show business owners look to radio as their trusted news source more than any other medium, so we want to do everything we can to ensure that these businesses have the important information they need to survive and get through this pandemic as best they can.”

The site is available at: iHeartRadio.com/SmallBusiness and SmallBusinessCrisisResource