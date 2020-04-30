‘Rising Through The Ranks’ Postponed

For the first time in 13 years, the professional development course which is designed to foster and educate current and emerging female radio managers within broadcast radio has been postponed. Plans for next years seminar will be announced in early 2021.

The seminar is an annual program put together by the Radio Advertising Bureau, Broadcast Music, Inc., and the Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio Group.

“Rising Through the Ranks is by far one of my favorite initiatives produced by the RAB and I’m disappointed that we have to suspend it due to COVID-19,” said Erica Farber, President and CEO, Radio Advertising Bureau. “However, we’ve seen that knowledge sharing through intimate peer-to-peer discussions between both speakers and attendees is immeasurable, that we couldn’t replicate this experience in a virtual setting.”

“It’s always been one of the highlights of the year, and while we are disappointed that this year’s program had to be canceled,” said Dan Spears, VP, Industry Relations, BMI. “We look forward to hosting these talented industry leaders and up-and-coming female executives at our Nashville office in 2021.”