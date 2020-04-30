Jacobs Launches Second COVID Study

It’s been one month since Jacobs Media launched its first COVID-19 research study.

When that first survey went into the field, the death toll in the U.S. hit the 5,000 mark. One month later, it’s around 60,000.

This second COVID-19 study will track questions from the first study, including listeners’ mindsets, as well as the media they’re consuming. And how listeners are listening to stations, and how they rate the station’s performance.

Get more details and register HERE

There is a processing fee for interested stations.