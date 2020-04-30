Nationwide Prom Celebration

High school students across America will be able to celebrate Spring Prom in the comfort of their homes. The 2020 iHeartRadio Prom is set for 8 PM May 8.

iHeartMedia is teaming up with Dua Lipa and 102.7 KIIS-FM on-air personality JoJo Wright for the on-air celebration. The four-hour event will broadcast across stations nationwide and will feature custom celebrity DJ mixes and special messages from the ‘Class of 2020’ artists

“Prom is such a significant milestone for high school students across the country,” said KIIS-FM on-air personality JoJo Wright. “Through the power of radio, we are excited to bring prom to the safety of our listeners living rooms, with some of the biggest names in music performing for the special occasion.”

In addition, listeners and fans that tune in will have the opportunity to submit photos in their prom best on iHeartMedia’s social platforms using #iHeartProm and #iHeartDuaLipa for a chance to win a virtual prom meet and greet with Dua Lipa following the show.