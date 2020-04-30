Packer Favorite Talking Sports

Green Bay fan favorite, John Kuhn, will join WRNW FM, 97.3 The Game, Milwaukee, as a new midday on-air personality. Nine 2 Noon with Kuhn will air weekday mornings from 9 AM – 12N.

“I am excited and grateful for the opportunity to join the iHeartMedia team and to continue learning and growing in this industry,” said Kuhn. “I look forward to bringing the same energy to the studio that I brought on the playing field during my days as a football player.”

Kuhn will broadcast alongside former Wisconsin Badger Brian Butch starting May 4.

“We are thrilled to have John Kuhn part of the team and I can’t wait to see what John and Brian serve up together,” said Colleen Valkoun, Market President for iHeartMedia Milwaukee.