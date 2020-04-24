iHeart To Report Earnings May 7

We should get a very real look at how bad the coronavirus has impacted radio’s largest company at the end of the day on Thursday, May 7 when iHeart reports earnings. The Q1 report will include January, February and March.

March and April is when the virus really started to make an impact. iHeart has 850 radio stations across the country and has been radio’s number one revenue generating company for years. Earlier this month iHeart announced furloughs, expense reductions and salary cuts in an attempt to save $250 million this year.