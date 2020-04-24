Network Joins Feeding America Radiothon

Rockcastle Media Networks is joining the Feeding America Emergency Radiothon being held across the country on April 30th. The network is donating all of its barter inventory to the radiothon on the day of the event plus additional inventory in the days leading up to the event.

