Episode #29 Of Our Podcast – Chesley Maddox-Dorsey

Chesley Maddox-Dorsey shares how AURN, the nation’s leading African American audio network, is using their vast news and entertainment resources to help stations provide information that best targets the communities they serve. She also offers her perspective on how the radio landscape might be altered after the pandemic. LISTEN

